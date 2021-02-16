Kevin Ryder Joins KLOS

Kevin Ryder is joining the 95.5 KLOS Los Angeles to host a afternoon drive show, Kevin & Sluggo. The former co-host of The Kevin & Bean show returns to the City of Angels air-waves after leaving KROQ.

“I’m happy KLOS has lowered their standards just enough for me to slip in,” said Ryder. “I’m happy to be working in the afternoon, with my longtime friend Sluggo, because one of us needs to be able to use the English language sufficiently. Plus, I need my beauty sleep to remain at the top of the modeling game.”

The Kevin & Sluggo show will debut February 18th.