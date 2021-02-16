AWM/F 2021 Board Of Directors

The Alliance for Women in Media and its Foundation (AWM/F) has set its’ 2021 National Board of Directors. Seven new members have been added.

New to the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) Board are: Kenetta Bailey, senior vice president, marketing, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO); Marsha Cooke, senior vice president, global news and special projects, Vice Media, LLC.; and, Melissa Wright, chief content officer, Twin Cities PBS (TPT).

New to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) Board are: Svetlana Gans, vice president & associate general counsel, NCTA, The Internet & Television Association; Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting; Josie Thomas, former chief diversity & inclusion officer, CBS; and Christine Travaglini, president, Katz Radio Group.

“The role of the AWM and Foundation boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in all facets of media. We have a true working Board,” said Becky Brooks, president, AWM/F. “As AWM celebrate its 70th anniversary this year, it has never been more important to have strong, insightful leadership. This year’s new directors have voiced their dedication to donating time and resources to guide these organizations to the next level. We are thrilled to have these talented, accomplished women joining our leadership for the next two years.”

