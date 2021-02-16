Compass Offers New Country Show

Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton launches April 8. The show is a collaboration of Compass Media Networks, Silverfish Media and Firefly Media.

The program will offer country music fans stories out of Nashville, exclusive interviews, backstage chats, and insider scoop from Music Row. The three hour weekend show will be hosted by Kelly Sutton

“I get the chance to share some of the best events in Nashville with our audience,” said Sutton. “From red carpets to number one parties, I want country music fans from coast to coast to experience what it’s like to be there.