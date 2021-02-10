Curtis Adds 2 Guys Named Chris

Curtis Media President Trip Savery said, “We”re excited to welcome 2 Guys Named Chris to Rock 92.9 and the Triangle. Rock 92.9 features real Classic Rock with local personalities. 2 Guys Named Chris has built a solid following in the region, and it is a perfect match for mornings on Rock 92.9.”

The show is syndicated by Global Media Services. Tony Garcia, President of Global Media Services said, “Trip has been a great partner in the past, and I’m looking forward to working with him and his team in Raleigh.”

2 Guys Named Chris airs M-F 6A-10A Eastern Time and is available on a market-exclusive basis. The top-rated show has received numerous awards and accolades, including a 2015 NAB Marconi Award and North Carolina Broadcasters’ 2016 Morning Show of the Year Award.