World Radio Day Broadcast This Friday

Hofstra University’s radio station WRHU is participating in World Radio Day with a 72-hour broadcast in celebration of WRHU receiving the 2021 UNESCO World Radio Day Award.

Student reporters alongside veteran broadcasters will be collaborating with stations across the world. The team also worked with music legends to create the broadcast to honor the global significance of local radio.

The multi-platform event will highlight WRHU’s diverse programming during the pandemic. Interviews with over 60 Hofstra alumni, radio hall of famers, and musical super stars will be showcased. Programming will begin on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7a.m. and will continue throughout the weekend.