Xperi Announces Name Change

Xperi’s DTS has announced that its connected radio solution DTS Connected Radio has been rebranded as DTS AutoStage. The company also announced that Entercom, Beasley and Cox were recently added to the platform.

The name DTS AutoStage better represents the broad scope of the product, as represented in new vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Automotive. “Our mission is to develop world-class in-cabin entertainment platforms and safety capabilities that are designed for the growing sophistication of the car cockpit of the future. With DTS AutoStage, we enable automakers to engage their customers with the personalized, multimedia in-car experiences they demand.”