Mike Thompson Launches Consultancy

Mike Thompson is headed back to Pasadena to launch P1 DOCTOR LLC. The veteran sports and talk programmer is leaving at the end of his two year commitment to NRG Media in Omaha.

“I am looking forward to continuing to mentor talent, producers and program directors not just in sports radio – but trying to influence a return to entertaining hosts, with whom you can learn something and who want everyone to listen,” said Thompson. “It’s fair to say that great sports stations aren’t necessarily about sports – but about the personalities and the talk team.“

In Omaha he was serving as Operations Manager and PD for the NRG Cluster.

“It’s a very tough decision to leave the talented broadcasters that I have had the privilege to join in pushing KOZN, KOIL and KZOT to record heights. COVID-19 has been a traumatic time for the radio industry; for me it meant that I wasn’t able to fly back home frequently. More importantly, my wife last Spring, was hit and run over by a motorist while in a crosswalk near our Rose Bowl home. Miraculously my wife survived and is on the mend – so it’s time to be there for her as she continues her recovery.”

