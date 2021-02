88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-88.9FM) has given three station veterans new responsibilities. The promotions fill Station Director, Program Director and Assistant Program Director roles.

Jordan Lee is the new Station Director, Dori Zori takes over as Program Director and Music Director Justin Barney has added Assistant Program Director to his title.

“We are incredibly excited to elevate Jordan, Dori and Justin’s roles within Radio Milwaukee,” said Kevin Sucher, Executive Director.