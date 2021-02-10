Brown Ambition Joins WW1

Brown Ambition, a personal finance podcast for women, has joined the Westwood One Podcast Network. Mandi Woodruff and Tiffany Aliche host the weekly podcast about juggling life, career, and building wealth.

“Mandi and Tiffany have built an impressive show brimming with important financial content aimed at helping underserved communities,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing Cumulus Media/President Westwood One. “Everyone deserves access to information that guides savvy decisions – these ladies provide the inspiration, the motivation, and the right tools to help people understand how to achieve financial security.”

The program drops each Wednesday.