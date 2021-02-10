MMTC Celebrates Black History Month

Multicultural Media, Telcom & Internet Council is marking the month with a tribute to FCC Chairs and Commissioners. The tribute is made up of bios for seven Chairs and Commissioners.
Here are those being honored:
- Hon. Geoffrey Starks, FCC Commissioner since 2019. Starks is a champion for the millions of Americans who lack access to or cannot afford a home internet connection.
- Hon. Mignon Clyburn, FCC Commissioner from 2009 to 2018; Acting Chairwoman in 2013. She was committed to closing the digital divide and championed the modernization of the agency’s Lifeline Program.
- Hon. Benjamin Hooks, first African American FCC Commissioner in 1972. During his tenure, he addressed the lack of minority ownership of television and radio stations, the lack of minority employment in the broadcasting industry, and the image of African Americans in the mass media.
- Hon. Andrew Barrett, FCC Commissioner from 1989 to 1996. He was known for being an outspoken and fiercely independent Commissioner who championed consumer outreach and engagement.
- Hon. Tyrone Brown, FCC Commissioner from 1977 to 1981. He was a leader in the development of the FCC tax certificate policy.
- Hon. Michael Powell was FCC Chairman from 2001 to 2005; Commissioner from 1997 to 2001. He oversaw the rapid transformation of communications markets into the Digital Age.
- Hon. William Kennard, FCC Chairman from 1997 to 2001. He shaped policies that created an explosion of new wireless phones, brought the Internet to a majority of American households, and resulted in a significant investment in new broadband technologies.