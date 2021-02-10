DePrez Joins Brownfield Sales Team

Former WOWO General Sales Manager, Mark DePrez has been added to the Brownfield Ag News Sales Team. Brownfield is one of the oldest Ag News Radio Networks with more than 500 affiliates nationwide.

“Brownfield is excited to welcome Mark who will be a great addition to the team,” said John Baker, SVP. “Mark brings a long history in both broadcast and Ag industry experience as well as a high level of professionalism. He will be an instant asset to our clients in building marketing strategies that are client and goal-focused.”

“I am humbled to be part of the Brownfield National Account team,” said DePrez. “For years I have envied the breadth and depth of the Brownfield Radio Network as well as its unique ability to deliver reach and frequency branding solutions. Furthermore, I have always admired the content generated by the Brownfield radio farm broadcasters.”