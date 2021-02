The Under the Hood show has moved into a new state of the art studio. Nordstrom Studio 2.0 includes the latest broadcast/podcast equipment along with HD streaming video and switching system.

The show is broadcast live in its home market on KELO AM 1320/107.9 FM in Sioux Falls, SD. The syndicated version of the radio show airs on over 240 stations nationwide. The program has been running for more than 30 years.

The podcast drops twice weekly on all popular platforms.