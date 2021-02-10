Is Radio Out of The COVID-19 Woods Yet?

In our ongoing series about how radio will recover from the COVID-19 revenue busting pandemic, today we hear from Kristin Cantrell, owner and CEO of 7 Mountains Media & CapCity Communications .

Radio Ink: The Vaccine is here, what sense are you hearing from the communities your stations serve about it, even though the roll-out is slow?

Kristin Cantrell: I interact with all our employees on some level, whom I see as a microcosm of the communities we serve. Heartbreaking and Inspiring. My guesstimate is this: 80% are frustrated about lack of supply and appointment availability. The other 20% are concerned about getting the vaccine. Some of their concerns are understandable, for specific medical conditions, for example. But the majority of hesitation arises from the glut of misinformation from various sources. In the markets for the general population, the greatest concern in availability.

Radio Ink: What is the business community feel in the markets you are operating in?

Kristin Cantrell: Cautious, but optimistic. They think the “big rebound” will be May or June timeframe. I agree. Of course, there are many who need to advertise now to take full advantage of that rebound and make up for lost ground. Now is the time to fight for market share in the minds of all consumers.

Radio Ink: How are pacings looking compared to the middle of 2020? We’re lucky.

Kristin Cantrell: Our January finished 98% of last year. Right now, we’re pacing ahead of last year and our number to beat as we head into April and May is the 2019 number. But this is due to the concerted effort to focus on new categories and clients, while supporting and communicating with our traditional clients who may have capacity restrictions or supply chain issues beyond their control.

Radio Ink: Do you think some form of work from home will be with radio for awhile?

Kristin Cantrell: Absolutely. I have long been of the opinion that people need to work in the most productive way for them, and thus, our clients and our company. I don’t care when or where you work, as long as you deliver. Our cloud based platforms made our virtual work capabilities go into overdrive. In my opinion, long overdue. That being said, there are many of us who crave the group work environment where innovation and brainstorming are fulfilling, rewarding and electrifying. We need a flexible work environment moving forward that embraces the benefits of both work situations.

Radio Ink: Overall, how is your company doing?

Kristin Cantrell: We are fortunate. Our team has delivered impressive results with our combined products of radio, digital and creative services. As the economy rebounds, we expect exponential growth in all of our revenue sectors, as long as we focus on the client’s needs first.

Radio Ink: Is Radio out of the woods yet?

Kristin Cantrell: As long as we focus on the listener experience and client objectives, local content and multi platform approaches…all I see are endless vistas of opportunity for the radio industry.

