WayFM Audible God Podcast

Way Nation and WayFM have a new podcast about people who have heard from God and the effect it had on their lives. Audible God is a multi-episode podcast with ordinary people telling their stories of an encounter with the voice of God.

“The idea of actually hearing the voice of God is both fascinating and mysterious,” said Rob Vischer, podcast host. “My hope is that this podcast will bring these actual encounters to life, and will cause people to want to know more about God!”

“Many of the most successful podcasts in the world follow a narrative structure with creative storytelling techniques. The Church has some of the greatest stories to tell, and yet we see an unusual lack of Christian podcasts taking this approach. That is why we’re launching Audible God,” said Zach Boehm, Director Digital Content.

You can find the podcast Here.