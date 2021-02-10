Wedel Hires N. American DOS

Wedel Software, has hired Nate Butler as Director of North American Sales. Wedel is an international provider of broadcast software solutions.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nate to the team. He has incredible experience and it’s a great step to have him on board with us,” said Raoul Wedel, CEO. “I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside Wedel Software for a couple years on various projects. I’m excited to now be a part of their team,” said Butler.

Wedel Software is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.