Chuck Mefford Signs With IBA

The Independent Broadcasters Association and marketing guru Chuck Mefford are teaming up to provide members a year round series of webinars. Mefford, CEO and founder BrandsFormation©, will host the year-round series of sales-driven programs for IBA members.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to invest time and resources in working with members of the IBA year-round through a series of webinars designed teach your team how to transform good businesses into great brands,” said Mefford. “I’m thrilled to have one of the most successful sales and marketing consultants in the industry team up with the IBA for exciting sales webinars each month, free to IBA members,” said Ron Stone IBA CEO.

The first webinar is set for Tuesday, February 16th at 4 PM EST, and every third Tuesday of the month. You can find more information Here.