Univision’s Uforia has launched a new daily show on its Latino Mix Stations. Mixology features Uforia personalities Monse Medina and Marcela “DJ Vela” Velasquez.

According to Univision, “The new two-hour radio show is dedicated to entertaining listeners of all ages across the country with nonstop music, hype and lifestyle entertainment.”

The show debuted in Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, the Bay Area, Phoenix, Las Vegas and San Antonio.