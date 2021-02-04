Les Levine Passes

Cleveland sports broadcaster Les Levine has died. According to his family he died after battling diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

Levine’s radio journey started in Jasper, Indiana where he was a DJ. He returned to Ohio in 1971 and joined WNIR in Akron as Sales Manager and Sports Director. He eventually headed north to Cleveland where he shined as a sports talk host on various radio stations and cable TV channels; and he was an accomplished sports columnist in the print media. His radio career also included being part of post and pregame shows for the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers.

His daughter, Dr. Jamie Levine Daniel, in her Twitter post on his death said “He fought so hard for so long and went out on his own terms.”

Les Levine was 74.