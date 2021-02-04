Curated Soundtracks For The Big Game

Some of pro football’s biggest stars will unveil their soundtracks on Pandora and SiriusXM. The celebration of footballs biggest weekend is part of the launch of All Pro Mode on Uninterrupted Radio.

Uninterrupted Radio launched as one of Pandora’s first curated stations to feature Modes functionality, giving fans even more control over their listening experience by offering selectable and thematic sub-stations curated by their favorite athletes.

Tyreek Hill, Jamal Adams, Michael Vick and Jarvis Landry will share their music they listen to on and off the field.

Uninterrupted is an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The company is built upon the idea that all athletes should have a platform to express themselves without intermediaries.