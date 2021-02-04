Former President Hosting Podcast

Former President Bill Clinton is hosting Why Am I Telling You This? With Bill Clinton. The program is a collaboration of iHeartMedia and the Clinton Foundation.

“We are excited and honored to partner with President Bill Clinton on his new podcast launch. He has the rare gift of having both a deep intellect and an innate ability to relate to people from all walks of life,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

“Growing up in Arkansas just after World War II in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, most of our entertainment revolved around storytelling. Listening to my relatives and neighbors tell stories showed me that everyone has a story, and that everyone’s story has value,” said President Clinton. “I always thought that the main point of my work was to give people a chance to have better stories. Once you’ve heard a person’s hopes and fears, where they’ve been and where they want to go, your differences slip away—you become people first. Now more than ever, we need those kinds of connections.”