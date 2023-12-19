Magellan AI Update Seeks Podcast Attribution Details

Magellan AI has announced an update to its Measurement product suite, introducing podcast-to-podcast attribution. This new feature enhances the ability of podcast marketers to analyze the effectiveness of their growth campaigns. The platform’s dashboard now offers detailed metrics, including podcast downloads, unique listeners, and listener conversion rates.

Another addition is the capability to distinguish between one-time and repeat listeners.

Magellan AI CEO and Co-Founder Cameron Hendrix commented, “We’ve been asked by so many customers: can you tell me how many new listeners came to my podcast after we promoted it on other podcasts? We’re thrilled to get this feature into publishers’ and advertisers’ hands to help them answer that.”

Head of Publisher Partnerships Jim Ballas added, “For the first time, publishers can execute promotional campaigns, advertising campaigns, and conduct sales planning in one single platform without the need to have their team log into multiple dashboards or tools. Attribution for podcast growth campaigns is just one of the new features we’re rolling out at scale in Q1 ‘24.”