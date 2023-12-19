It’s Officially ‘Toucher & Hardy’ On Boston’s Sports Hub

After the departure of Rich Shertenlieb, Beasley Media Group Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ) has found its missing morning man in Rob “Hardy” Poole. Poole will join Fred Toucher for Toucher & Hardy, starting on January 4.

Hardy, an alumnus of Michigan State University, moved to The Sports Hub in 2009 after a 15-year stint as a rock personality, including time at then-CBS-Radio’s WBCN (now WWBX). Over the past eight years, he has served as third chair for Zolak & Bertrand during middays, helped create the popular “Fuppets” videos for Felger & Mazz, and has hosted the Sports Hub Golf Club show. He has also maintained a presence on Beasley’s Rock 92.9 (WBOS).

Shertenlieb left WBZ in mid-November without comment. Toucher cited past disagreements and communication issues as key factors leading to the split. A particular incident involving a text from Toucher about unresolved issues exacerbated the situation, resulting in separate contract negotiations.

Hardy shared, “As a lifelong radio guy, I’m thrilled for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to working with Fred and the rest of the morning show crew on what I believe will be a great show.”

Touche added, “I’ve known Hardy and admired his talent for many years. I’m very excited to begin this new chapter and feel revitalized by the new opportunity.”

WBZ Program Director Rick Radzik commented, “Hardy is one of the most talented and creative individuals I have ever worked with in radio. Teaming him with Fred was just a natural fit for our new morning show. I look forward to them providing great content and entertaining our listeners for years to come.”

Beasley Media Boston Market Manager Mary Menna expressed, “Hardy was the perfect candidate to join Fred and the team to take this show to even greater heights. Everyone loves him!”