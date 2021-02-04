New Duo On DC Fan

Washington D.C. sports media veterans Brian Mitchell and JP Finlay are the new midday show co-hosts on 106.7 The Fan (WJFK-FM). Both have NBC Sports pedigrees covering The Washington Football Team.

“Brian Mitchell and JP Finlay are two of the most high-profile, opinionated, and respected sports voices in the D.C. area,” said Ivy Savoy-Smith, SVP/MM, Entercom Washington D.C. “True friends off the air, ‘BMitch’ and JP’s show will feature natural chemistry, great sports information and opinion, and a lot of fun.”

Mitchell had a 13 year career in the NFL before starting his media career in 2003. Finlay has been a football beat reporter since 2016.