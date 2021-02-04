WNYC/The Atlantic Podcast Partnership

WNYC and The Atlantic are teaming up on The Experiment: Stories From An Unfinished Country. The weekly program will tell stories about what happens when America’s ideals collide with everyday lives.

Host Julia Longoria will be joined by The Atlantic’s writers and editors to explore surreal stories that uncover powerful and sometimes invisible forces of history.

“Over the past year, we’ve lived through a big, confusing, and important moment in this country, but the 24-hour news cycle can be frantic, exhausting, and alienating,” said Longoria. “The Experiment will ask big legal and governmental questions through small, personal stories. Our country is messy, but I hope we can revel in its sometimes wonderful strangeness.”

New weekly programs drop on Thursday.