WXPN Sets NON-COMMvention Lineup For Triple-A Format

The annual NON-COMMvention conference for public radio music programmers and music industry professionals will be held in Philadelphia from May 7-10. Hosted by WXPN, the event will take place at their facilities and adjoining World Cafe Live venue.

This year’s conference will feature sessions during the day where participants from Triple-A formatted non-commercial music radio stations, including college and community-licensed stations, will discuss the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the industry.

A highlight of NON-COMMvention is its music showcases, scheduled for noontime and evenings, featuring a mix of emerging and established artists including The Decemberists, Iron & Wine, and Beabadoobee. WXPN will offer a limited number of showcase passes to its members.

Additionally, the event’s three evening music showcases and three XPN Free At Noon concerts will be broadcast on WXPN 88.5 and streamed live on xpn.org and NPR Live Sessions, allowing music fans to experience the performances remotely.