Yolanda Adams Adds Philly

Philly’s Favor 100.7 FM will bring Yolanda Adams syndicated morning show to Philadelphia February 8. She joins a line-up dominated by syndicated inspirational formatted programs.

“These are extraordinary times and what better moment to inspire our faithful Philly radio family than this,” said Adams. “We are proud to bring Love and Insight as we continue to encourage Faith, Family, Friends and Fun.”

Known as the “Queen of Contemporary Gospel”, Adams is a five-time Grammy award winning Gospel artist who has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide.