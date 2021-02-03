Women In Alt Music Featured In LA

She Is The Voice is a new weekly show on iHeartMedias’ ALT 97. Lisa Worden, VP Rock/Alternative and station PD, hosts the show.

“She Is The Voice will be a one-of-a-kind show recognizing the unique talents of female artists in the Alternative format,” said Worden. “I often get hit up by female artists wondering how they can get their music heard, and I really wanted to create a special place for that.”

The show will spotlight new, independent, and unsigned artists and the female voices that have paved the way for Alternative music and culture. Each show will be co-hosted by a different female artist who will share personal stories.