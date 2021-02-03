More Dance Music Channels Added

Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki have added to their channel count. A State of Armin and Steve Aoki’s Remix Radio are the new channels for the pair that already have other offerings on SiriusXM.

A State of Armin will feature the best selections in new and upcoming trance and progressive dance music, as well as classics from both Armin van Buuren and his collaborators from over the past 20 years. Steve Aoki’s Remix Radio will feature Steve Aoki curating and playing dance remixes of the top pop and dance hits as well as his own original tracks. Additionally, listeners will hear Aoki’s favorite songs handpicked by him.