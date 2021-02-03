Super Dave Gone at 62

Fort Myers radio veteran “Super” Dave Logan passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 62. For nearly two decades Logan worked for iHeart’s Cat Country (WCKT). He also worked for Renda’s Gator Country (WWGR) in the Fort Myers market.
