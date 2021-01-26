SCBA Elects New Officers

The Southern California Broadcasters Association has announced its new officers for the next two years. iHeart Los Angeles Division President Kevin LeGrett (pictured) takes over as Chair from Miles Sexton who took over as President from Thom Callahan. Here’s the full 2021-2023 slate…

· Kevin LeGrett, Los Angeles Region/Southwest Division President, iHeart Media – CHAIRMAN

· Terry Fahy, Western Region Vice President, Salem Media Group – VICE-CHAIRMAN

· Sabina Widmann, President/Regional Radio General Manager, Univision Communications San Diego – SECRETARY

· Melissa Forrest, President, iHeart Media San Diego – TREASURER

· Jeff Federman, Regional President, Entercom Communications – AT-LARGE OFFICER

· Chris Fleming, Executive Vice President, El Dorado Broadcasters – AT-LARGE OFFICER

· Otto Padron, President & COO, Meruelo Media – AT-LARGE OFFICER

“The SCBA is very fortunate to attract the caliber and character of these very talented professionals, all of whom have a passion and focus for our association and our industry,” said SCBA President Miles Sexton. “These broadcasters bring a tremendous amount of experience and accomplishments to their positions on the board. They also represent a cross section of the diverse types and sizes of broadcasting companies and markets that compose the SCBA,” said Sexton.

Separately, the executive officers have appointed Miles Sexton to a concurrent 2-year term as President of the SCBA after having served as the Interim President for the past year. Mr. Sexton has extensive experience in all facets of broadcasting and has held senior corporate management, general management, and sales management positions in major, medium, and small markets.

LeGrett said, “The Southern California Broadcasters Association is thrilled to have Miles Sexton as our President. Miles knows the inner workings of the organization as a past member and chairman of the board. His ability to problem-solve, increase collaboration among members and his deep skill set of developing strategic long and short-term plans have been invaluable to us as we navigate these choppy times. The SCBA is in great shape and poised for future growth under the leadership of Miles.”