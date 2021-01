The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio Group has extended the application window for the 2021 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program to Friday, February 5th. The initiative connects mentees with accomplished women recognized as leaders, mentors, and game-changers in radio.

Four candidates from the radio broadcasting industry – within the sales, marketing, programming, and digital disciplines – will be selected for the 2021 program. For mentee criteria, and instructions on how to apply, GO HERE.