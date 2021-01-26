More To Do For Buhrman

KSFM-FM Sacramento Brand Manager and afternoon host Michael Buhrman adds Brand Manager duties at sister station 106.5 The End (KUDL-FM). Burhman has been Brand Manager at KSFM since 2018. Before that he was APD/MD at KQKS-FM in Denver and PD for Comedy 103.1 (KQKS-HD2).

“Michael’s years of experience and successful track record make him the natural choice to bring his expertise and leadership to an already outstanding KUDL team,” said Stacey Kauffman, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Sacramento. “His passion, energy, creativity and optimism will serve both brands extremely well into the future.”

“I am truly humbled and honored for the opportunity and privilege to take on the amazing set of call letters of KUDL here in Sacramento,” said Burhman. “To be able to drive KSFM and KUDL is not a responsibility I take lightly, and I thank Stacey Kauffman, Joe Calgaro [Operations Manager, Entercom Sacramento], Doug Abernethy [Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom] and Pat Paxton {Chief Programming Officer] for this amazing opportunity.”