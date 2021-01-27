Terwelp To Lead KUNC, The Colorado Sound

Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Tammy Terwelp is leaving Aspen’s public radio station to lead Community Radio for Northern Colorado – The Colorado Sound and NPR station KUNC in Greeley, Colo. She’s replacing Neil Best at CRNC, who’s leaving after 48 years. Terwelp’s last day with Aspen Public Radio is March 12.

Prior to becoming Executive Director at Aspen Public Radio in 2019, Terwelp was the General Manager of KRCC in Colorado Springs, Colo. She also served as program director at Pittsburgh’s 90.5 WESA, and worked for more than seven years in operations and programming at WBEZ in Chicago.