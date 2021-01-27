Golden Leaving The Fan in Atlanta

After a decade on the station, and one of the few female voices in Atlanta sports, Sandra Golden announced on The Fan (WCNN) Tuesday that February 19 will be her last day. Golden worked the morning show on the station with Brian Finneran.

Golden came to Atlanta in 1997 as a reporter with Fox Sports South. She was the sideline reporter for the Atlanta Braves , Host of ACC Live, and a Anchor/Reporter for the Southern Sports Report. During her 27 year career in Sports Television and Radio, she enjoyed stops in Panama City, Tallahassee & West Palm Beach before arriving in the Peach State.

Station owner David Dickey told Rodney Ho at The Atlanta Journal Constitution it was all Sandy’s decision. “She recently got married. Her folks are older and she wanted to focus on family. As she put it, she has done tremendous things in sports radio and sports journalism. She has been fantastic.”

