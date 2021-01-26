Kim Gordon Moves To WLS

Kim Gordon is moving to 890 WLS-AM from WGN in Chicago. Gordon will take over as Afternoon Drive News Anchor, the spot held by John Dempsey who retired in December 2020.

“Finding the facts and reporting the news has never been an easy job. Doing it in this environment hasn’t made it any easier,” said Stephanie Tichenor, PD. “You need experience and grit to craft a meaningful, accurate newscast and Kim Gordon has both of those qualities in spades,”

“I am thrilled to be joining the WLS news team and to be working with John Howell in the afternoons,” said Gordon. ”It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of John Dempsey. I’ve long admired his integrity and passion for news. I hope to continue that legacy at WLS.”