MMG Hires GM

Dennis Worden is the new General Manager for McKibbin Media Group. Worden fills the GM position that has been open since the boating accident death of group owner Jamie McKibbin last November. Katina McKibbin has assumed the role of group President.

The company also promoted two team members to new positions: Production Director and K-105.3 Program Director Jared Hammond moves to Operations Manager of MMG’s Jackson stations. Brian Bolenbaugh, has been promoted to Local Sales Manager of the Jackson stations.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for me to serve as general manager for McKibbin Media Group and return to my roots in the Jackson and Hillsdale areas of Michigan,” said Worden. ”I am honored and blessed to be able to carry on Jamie McKibbin’s legacy in this position. He is certainly missed by all of us that knew him. I’m excited to get started and continue to carry on the strong traditions and commitment to the local Jackson and Hillsdale communities the radio stations have served for decades.”

A native of Concord Michigan; Worden was Senior Director of Communications for NASCAR’s Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, and has also worked in media relations for Michigan International Speedway, Wayne State University and Hillsdale College.