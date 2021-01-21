Cadence13 Adds The Daily Punch

The Daily Punch is hosted by veteran political reporters Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer. They are the former co-authors of Politicos Playbook and the founders of Punchbowl News.

“Jake and Anna are at the top of their game, two of the best reporters in the country, with unparalleled access to the power players and forces driving the political news conversation,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “With the eyes of the world on Washington at this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Cadence13 family to launch what will quickly become one of the most important sources of political news in the country.”

The Daily Punch will launch on February 1.