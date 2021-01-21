7MM’s Michael Neff Passes

Seven Mountains Media is reporting sad news. Veteran broadcaster Michael Neff has died from COVID-19.

His 50 year radio career started in 1974 when he graduated from Ohio University. His impressive pedigree included KDKA, Pittsburgh and WIND, Chicago for Group W as Production Director. He was the Program Director for a decade at WGY and WGFM in Albany. He also was PD at WRAL, Raleigh, WMAL in Washington, WARM in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and WHP in Harrisburg. At Shamrock Communications WEJL/WBAX/WQFM/WQFN in Scranton, Neff was the Program Director for 10 years and did mornings on Oldies 92&100.

Retiring in 2017 as a MM for Seven Mountains Media in the Mansfield/Wellsboro PA cluster; he rejoined the group when colleague Jim Loftus, joined the company in 2018 as COO. He returned on air on WOGA. In mid 2020, Neff again stepped into the Market Manager role at WNBT/WOGA, a position he had through his sudden illness and untimely passing in late December.

“Michael will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, mentorship and great sense of humor. He was a true gentleman broadcaster,” said Loftus.

Early in his career he had the nickname “SuperSplice”. A tribute page highlighting his jingle samplers can be found Here.

He is survived by his partner Connie Judson Myal, and his adult children Elizabeth and Kyle, and his grandson Ewan.

A celebration of his life is planned in Mansfield, PA around his birthday in October 2021. Michael Neff was 68.