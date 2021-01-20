Confessions Partnership Announced

PodcastOne has secured the distribution and advertising sales rights to Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Chrisley Confessions podcast. The podcast launched in 2018 with hosts Todd and Julie Chrisley.

“Julie and I are looking forward to being part of the long tradition of outspoken and irreverent hosts in the PodcastOne family. And anyone who knows me knows that family means more to me than anything,” said Todd Chrisley.

The Chrisley family reality show Chrisley Knows Best, debuted on USA Network in 2014. Todd Chrisley is a self-made millionaire, successful entrepreneur and producer having created content for USA Network and Netflix.