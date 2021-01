Imaging and voiceover company Benztown has hired Jeff Kelly as West Coast Commercial Production Director. Kelly comes to Benztown from iHeart in Albuquerque where he was Production Director.

Prior to that, Kelly was Program Director for stations in Cheyenne, WY, and Northern Colorado. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Kelly started his radio career at K-MIX/KHJ, in his hometown of Lancaster, CA, followed by time at Lancaster Country station FM 103.1 KTPI.