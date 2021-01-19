Vegas Hosts Get Contract Extension

Entercom has signed a new multiyear contract extensions with Mercedes Martinez and JC Fernandez who host mornings on Mix 94.1 (KMXB-FM) in Las Vegas. The length of the new deal was not made public.

Martinez began her radio career in Colorado as an intern, but has spent the majority of her career in Las Vegas, having served as morning show host for Mix 94.1 since 1997. Fernandez launched his radio career at Mix 94.1 in 1997, serving in a variety of roles before elevating to executive producer of the station’s morning show in 1998 and co-host in 2015.

“Mercedes and JC are both integral parts of our station’s programming and do a phenomenal job at setting the tone for our listeners’ days ahead,” said Dan Kearney, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Las Vegas. “Keeping them in the fold for the foreseeable future was a big priority for us, and we’re delighted to have them continue delivering fun and informative content each and every morning.”

“We are thrilled to continue our radio journey with Mix 94.1 and Entercom,” said Martinez. “I’d like to extend many thanks to Pat Paxton [Chief Programming Officer, Entercom], Dan Kearney, and J. Love [Brand Manager, Mix 94.1] for their support.”

“It is a privilege to continue with the station I love, with the people I love, in the city that love,” said Fernandez.