Gordon Goes Live With The RAB

In conjunction with the upcoming Borrell-RAB Digital Benchmark Report titled “Defy the Gravity of 2020: Radio’s Digital Sales Rise,” the RAB will present a live-video presentation featuring Gordon Borrell. Borrell will share insights into 2020 digital sales and opportunities for areas of growth for 2021.

The ninth annual digital benchmark report will be released in early February, followed by the live-video presentation that will take place at noon CT on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Registration is free for RAB members and Borrell-RAB digital benchmark survey participants. The presentation will also be available for on-demand viewing. To register, click here.