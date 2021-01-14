SuiteRadio Partners With IBA

The list of companies the Independent Broadcasters Association is partnering with continues to grow. SuiteRadio has joined the IBA as a syndication vendor. SuiteRadio offers 24/7 formats in Classic Rock, Country, Classic Hits, HOT AC and Alternative. The formats are delivered via Synchronicity and offer flexible clocks and many localization options.

SuiteRadio CFO Pat Fant says: “Gone are the days of “satellite” delivered formats where you flip a switch and get a generic feed! SuiteRadio works very closely with each affiliate to optimize the sound of their local station while providing major market content. SuiteRadio is a company run by programmers and it shows in the final product.