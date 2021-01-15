Infinite Dial 2021 Set

The Infinite Dial® 2021 will be presented via webinar on March 11. The presentation takes a detailed look at U.S. media consumption. The dynamic duo of Tom Webster (Edison Research) and John Rosso (Triton Digital) continue the annual tradition.

Tom Webster, SVP, Edison Research; and John Rosso, President Market Development, Triton Digital are the presenters. The webinar will showcase findings on media consumption including streaming audio, podcasts, radio, mobile media, smart speakers, social media behaviors, and more.

In its 24th year, The Infinite Dial® is the longest-running study of consumer behaviors around media and technology in America. Information on registration is forthcoming.