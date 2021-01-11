Ramsey Team Hosting Free Virtual Event Tuesday

Nationally syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey, bestselling authors Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze, and Life.Church pastor Craig Groeschel will host RESET Live Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. Here’s what will be covered…

How to develop discipline

Get small wins with money right away

Get out of debt for good

Build better money habits that last

“We’re looking in the rearview mirror at 2020, a year when so many families were completely devastated financially. Looking ahead, we need a reset – a time for families to leave behind what was lost and dream about what the future will look like,” said Dave Ramsey, personal finance expert and host of The Dave Ramsey Show. “People need a plan for working their way out of debt, saving for the future and building wealth. More than that, they need hope, and that’s what this event is going to provide.”

If you’d like to attend, you can RSVP to RESET Live by texting “RESET” to 33789 and tune in at www.daveramsey.com/reset.