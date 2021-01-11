Alpha Host Named Sportscaster of The Year

KFOR/KLMS (Lincoln, Nebraska) Sports Director Jeff Motz has been named the National Sports Media Association’s 2020 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year. Motz began broadcasting at KFOR in 2006 as a news anchor/reporter and backup sportscaster. He was promoted to Sports Director in 2013.

Motz been in broadcasting since 1997 and doing play-by-play sports since 2000. Motz has also earned numerous gold level and first place awards in sports, news, and severe weather coverage from the Associated Press and Nebraska Broadcasters Association. He has also been the television play-by-play voice of Nebraska Wesleyan University football and basketball since 2006 and is a member of the Nebraska School Activities Association’s media advisory committee.

“We are so pleased to have Jeff recognized for his incredible dedication and commitment to sports coverage in our community,” said Katie Philippi, Market Manager. “Jeff is extremely talented and a joy to work with and be around whether in the office, in the booth, or on the sidelines. He is beyond deserving of this award.”

“I’d like to thank the National Sports Media Association and my colleagues for considering me to receive this award. I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given to cover sports locally and regionally,” commented Motz. “Also, special thanks to my family for being supportive of the work I truly love doing daily in the same community I was raised in. To find myself on a list that includes some hall of fame names in Nebraska broadcasting (some of whom I’ve worked with in the past) is truly an honor.”

NSMA has been honoring sports broadcasters with this award since 1959. KFOR’s past honorees include Chuck Stevens, Ward Jacobson, Larry Moehlenbrink, Tim Moreland, and Dick Perry.