Babbel has climbed from third to first on this week’s Media Monitors list of national advertisers. Babbel aired 60,774 commercials on radio stations all across the country to take the top spot.

Rounding out the top five: Progressive jumping from 77th last week to second with 50,445 spots, Bank Of America (50,392) was third followed by The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (48,387) and Indeed (37,388).