Galaxy Media Host Retiring After 16 Years

“Gomez & Lisa” co-host Lisa Chelenza is leaving the Syracuse radio show after 16 years. Chelenza joined the Galaxy in 2004 as part of the “Gomez and Dave in the Morning” show. She was promoted to co-host in 2015 and the show was renamed “Gomez and Lisa in the Morning.” The show is heard on WTKW/WTKV.

Friday, January 15th will be her last day as co-host. She will continue to be a voice on Galaxy radio station promos and commercials in the future.

“Lisa has been with Galaxy for 16 years and has been a crucial element in the tremendous success we’ve had over that time,” said Ed Levine, President and CEO of Galaxy Media. “I want to thank her for her many contributions over the years and wish her nothing but love and happiness.”

“The recent death of my father and news of more grandchildren on the way has caused me to reevaluate my life goals and priorities. My family needs me, and I must give them my full attention and energy,” said Chelenza. “It has been an honor to work alongside so many talented broadcasters, producers and media professionals during my time Galaxy, many of whom have become dear friends and my second family. I would like to thank my partner Glenn “Gomez” Adams for making each day a pleasure and making me laugh every day, with special heartfelt thanks to Ed and Pam Levine for their friendship, support and leadership during my sixteen years at Galaxy Media and treating us like family. It is with warmest wishes for your continued success that I do not say good-bye, but “So long for now”.

Read Lisa’s farewell letter:

“Dear Friends,

After much soul searching following the death of my father and news of more grandchildren on the way it is with gratitude and sorrow that I will be leaving the Gomez & Lisa morning show on TK99 at the end of this week.

This is my choice and I go forth with all the blessings of Ed and Pam Levine and you will likely hear my voice on promos and commercials in the future. I have been blessed with a long and amazing radio career and I am so thankful to Ed and Gomez for being so supportive in my decision.

How do you say good-bye to sixteen years in radio along-side talented broadcast professionals, filled with amazing experiences and remarkable moments?

A career marked by once in a life time opportunities, like being a part of the broadcast team hosting Syracuse University Basketball and Football games in the storied Carrier Dome, interviewing greats like Floyd Little, Pearl Washington and Don McPherson, with the bonus of then getting to know them on a personal level, only to learn, YES, they are genuine, kind, lovely people. Chatting with Hall of Fame SU Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim about his favorite restaurants and SU Football Coach Dino Babers about sweet potato pie and what candy his family is giving out for Halloween.

A career filled with meeting and interviewing rock stars from Joan Jett to Eddie Money, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper and Cheap Trick, just to name a few, cool pre show soundchecks and backstage access.

A career where every day I wake up and head into the studio with my sweet, funny, generous broadcast partner Gomez and a long list of creative and smart producers keeping us on track.

This past decade and a half has flown by in the blink of an eye and I wouldn’t change a thing. I feel so fortunate to have spent these years at Galaxy Media with people who have become my second family. Through good times and more challenging times we made it together.

Thank you to our listeners and now twitchers, for being a huge part of my life. So many of you have become lifetime friends and I appreciate each and every one of you.

You will likely hear my voice and probably see me in future projects however, my last official Gomez & Lisa radio show will be Friday.

How do you say good bye to people you actually do love to be around? You don’t, you simply say, so long for now.”