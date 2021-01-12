Report: Cumulus Threatens to Fire Talk Hosts

Some people look at what’s going on with Twitter, Facebook and Parler as a threat to free speech, while others believe blocking and banning those who claim the election was stolen are preventing future violence. Cumulus jumped into the action last week and a memo VP Brian Philips sent to talk show hosts is getting national attention.

Executive Vice President for Content at Cumulus Brian Philips instructed hosts to stop spreading any information that the election was stolen. He wrote that the company needs to help “induce national calm.”

Cumulus owned Westwood One’s talk roster includes Mark Levin, Dan Bongino and Ben Shapiro. Levin is a big believer that the election was stolen.

Philips put all hosts on notice that if they violate the new company direction they will be fired. “The company “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved, and there are no alternate acceptable paths. “If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately.”

Our request for the entire memo from the company went unanswered by Cumulus.

The story has been picked up by The New York Times, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, National Review and many other national news outlets.