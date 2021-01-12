Comments on Boosters Due February 12th

On Monday the U.S. Federal Register published the official notification from the Federal Commission’s notice of proposed rule making adopted on November 20, 2020 that would allow FM broadcasters to use boosters to air geo-targeted content.

“We are pleased to enter the next crucial step towards bringing geo-targeting technology for radio to the broadcast industry and the listening public, as well as doing our part to level the hyperlocal playing field among the consumer media choices,” said Robert Udowitz, a spokesperson for GeoBroadcast Solutions. “We look forward to working closely with broadcasters, trade groups and interested parties, and the FCC.“